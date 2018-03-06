How to modify the % of the code
Tea-TIme: how to modify the code as shown below: ... Thank for your help ;)Help you with what? You already have the code.
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This code is about showing the % of the the body
how to modify the code as shown below:
If it is bearish Bar = it will calculate the % of the "high to the close" of the Bar
If it is bullish Bar = it will calculate the % from the "low to the close" of the Bar
Thank for your help ;)