What is showing the window "RISKS"
The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts
- 2016.09.28
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
Subscribers often search for an appropriate signal by analyzing the total growth on the signal provider's account, which is not a bad idea. However, it is also important to analyze potential risks of a particular trading strategy. In this article we will show a simple and efficient way to evaluate a Trading Signal based on its performance...
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Hi All,
Could you please, inform me what is the the 'Deposit load %' graphic shows in the windows of RISKS? Are the floating?
Here a screenshot: https://gyazo.com/b3faeecb39e666c25aa4e9b4f036304d
Thanks in advance