What is showing the window "RISKS"

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Hi All,

Could you please, inform me what is the the 'Deposit load %' graphic shows in the windows of RISKS? Are the floating?

Here a screenshot: https://gyazo.com/b3faeecb39e666c25aa4e9b4f036304d 


Thanks in advance

 
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2704#load
The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts
The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts
  • 2016.09.28
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Subscribers often search for an appropriate signal by analyzing the total growth on the signal provider's account, which is not a bad idea. However, it is also important to analyze potential risks of a particular trading strategy. In this article we will show a simple and efficient way to evaluate a Trading Signal based on its performance...
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