my EA suddenly breaks
what is making me crazy is that it goes through years of trading and suddenly stops...
Starting with $1000,it go to $2.5kk and suddenly breaks even without open positions
the problem is only when using Every Tick on EURUSD,using Every Tick on usdjpy works perfectly ( MY EA is compatible with OHLC)
there are not erros on the log.
Thanks for the attention !
Maybe due to StopOut? That's why it stops.
Maybe due to StopOut? That's why it stops.
thanks for the attention to help me !
why it would StopOut if there's no open position ?
thanks for the attention to help me !
It has, run it again, remember in what date it will will stop, and see if there are orders that has been closed due to StopOut. It will not go down if there's no orders. By the way im just guessing so maybe I'm wrong.
It has, run it again, remember in what date it will will stop, and see if there are orders that has been closed due to StopOut. It will not go down if there's no orders. By the way im just guessing so maybe I'm wrong.
Bad robot
Only when backtesting EURUSD that happens. Others pars are all fine .
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what is making me crazy is that it goes through years of trading and suddenly stops...
Starting with $1000,it go to $2.5kk and suddenly breaks even without open positions
the problem is only when using Every Tick on EURUSD,using Every Tick on usdjpy works perfectly ( MY EA is compatible with OHLC)
there are not erros on the log.
Thanks for the attention !