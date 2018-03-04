my EA suddenly breaks

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hey guys...
during the Backtest, my EA suddenly breaks and stops opening trades(because there's no margin) 
one specific parameter uses ATR and giving me the problem...
the calculation for takeprofit and stoploss using the indicators are correct...

what is making me crazy is that it goes through years of trading and suddenly stops...

Start with $1000,go to 2.5kk and suddenly breaks

Starting with $1000,it go to $2.5kk and suddenly breaks even without open positions

the problem is only when using Every Tick on EURUSD,using Every Tick on usdjpy works perfectly ( MY EA is compatible with OHLC)

there are not erros on the log.

Thanks for the attention !

 
waeldaou:
hey guys...
during the Backtest, my EA suddenly breaks and stops opening trades(because there's no margin) 
one specific parameter uses ATR and giving me the problem...
the calculation for takeprofit and stoploss using the indicators are correct...

what is making me crazy is that it goes through years of trading and suddenly stops...

Starting with $1000,it go to $2.5kk and suddenly breaks even without open positions

the problem is only when using Every Tick on EURUSD,using Every Tick on usdjpy works perfectly ( MY EA is compatible with OHLC)

there are not erros on the log.

Thanks for the attention !

Maybe due to StopOut? That's why it stops. 

 
Victor Ian Torres:

Maybe due to StopOut? That's why it stops. 

why it would StopOut if there's no open position ?

thanks for the attention to help me !
 
waeldaou:
why it would StopOut if there's no open position ?

thanks for the attention to help me !

It has, run it again, remember in what date it will will stop, and see if there are orders that has been closed due to StopOut. It will not go down if there's no orders.  By the way im just guessing so maybe I'm wrong.

 
Victor Ian Torres:

It has, run it again, remember in what date it will will stop, and see if there are orders that has been closed due to StopOut. It will not go down if there's no orders.  By the way im just guessing so maybe I'm wrong.

have checked again,there's not open orders,positions,there's no stopOut message in the log. Suddenly get negative balance and the backtest continue running.(without open new positions because there's no margin ( negative balance ))
 
waeldaou:
have checked again,there's not open orders,positions,there's no stopOut message in the log. Suddenly get negative balance and the backtest continue running.(without open new positions because there's no margin ( negative balance ))

then that's weird. 

 
Bad robot
 
Kenneth Parling:
Bad robot
don't think so. it has give Huge profits along 10 years.
Only when backtesting EURUSD that happens. Others pars are all fine .
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