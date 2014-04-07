Translating the program from MQL4 to mql5
makset:
hello
Please use SRC button to write script.
So it look like this
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| tickexp3.mq4 | //| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.metaquotes.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.metaquotes.net" extern int length = 10; // The amount of bars sent to be processed string nameData; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { nameData = Symbol() + TimeCurrent() + Period() + ".txt"; static int old_bars = 0; // remember the amount of bars already known if (old_bars != Bars) // if a new bar is received { int handle; handle = FileOpen(nameData, FILE_CSV|FILE_WRITE,';'); if(handle < 1) { return(0); } FileWrite(handle, "DATE","TIME","HIGH","LOW","CLOSE","OPEN"); // heading int i; for (i=length-1; i>=0; i--) { FileWrite(handle, TimeToStr(Time[i], TIME_DATE), TimeToStr(Time[i], TIME_SECONDS), High[i], Low[i], Close[i], Open[i]); } FileClose(handle); // write the data file } old_bars = Bars; // remember how many bars are known return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //---- //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { nameData = Symbol() + TimeCurrent() + Period() + ".txt"; static int old_bars = 0; // remember the amount of bars already known if (old_bars != Bars) // if a new bar is received { int handle; handle = FileOpen(nameData, FILE_CSV|FILE_WRITE,';'); if(handle < 1) { return(0); } FileWrite(handle, "DATE","TIME","HIGH","LOW","CLOSE","OPEN"); // heading int i; for (i=length-1; i>=0; i--) { FileWrite(handle, TimeToStr(Time[i], TIME_DATE), TimeToStr(Time[i], TIME_SECONDS), High[i], Low[i], Close[i], Open[i]); } FileClose(handle); // write the data file } old_bars = Bars; // remember how many bars are known return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
makset:
hello
I used the following program in MQL4 but my supplier changed ME on version 5
Can someone translate it for me mql5.
<code removed by moderator, see next post>
I used the following program in MQL4 but my supplier changed ME on version 5
Can someone translate it for me mql5.
I am very grateful for any help.
<code removed by moderator, see next post>
MetaEditor version 5 is used by MT4 and MT5 now. But I doubt your broker forces you to use MT5 if you have an MT4 account. By the way I can't see at first a problem with your code on mql4/MT4.
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I used the following program in MQL4 but my supplier changed ME on version 5
Can someone translate it for me mql5.
I am very grateful for any help.
<code removed by moderator, see next post>