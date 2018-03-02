Is it possible to display charts in seconds time frame ?
In mt4 it is possible to work with offline charts, those can have a complete custom timeframe definition!
bk7:
In mt4 it is possible to work with offline charts, those can have a complete custom timeframe definition!
In mt4 it is possible to work with offline charts, those can have a complete custom timeframe definition!
Thanks bk7, but in regards to MetaTrader 5 ?
I was asking this question about MetaTrader 5.
Pierre Rougier:That’s way I said in mt4, in the mt5 world there is no possibility yet! They said they bring a feature that will allow it but by now it hasn’t arrived
Thanks bk7, but in regards to MetaTrader 5 ?
Thanks bk7, but in regards to MetaTrader 5 ?
I was asking this question about MetaTrader 5.
bk7:
That’s way I said in mt4, in the mt5 world there is no possibility yet! They said they bring a feature that will allow it but by now it hasn’t arrived
That’s way I said in mt4, in the mt5 world there is no possibility yet! They said they bring a feature that will allow it but by now it hasn’t arrived
OK
Pierre Rougier:
OK
Yes. Make it a tick chart.
You can collect ticks during 1s and rebuild a candle each second, then restart. actually it's very easy.
Icham Aidibe:
Yes. Make it a tick chart.
You can collect ticks during 1s and rebuild a candle each second, then restart. actually it's very easy.
Can you elaborate ?
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Hi,
Is it possible to display charts in seconds time frame ?
Regards,
Pierre