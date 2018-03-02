Is it possible to display charts in seconds time frame ?

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Hi,

Is it possible to display charts in seconds time frame ?

Regards,

Pierre

 
In mt4 it is possible to work with offline charts, those can have a complete custom timeframe definition!
 
bk7:
In mt4 it is possible to work with offline charts, those can have a complete custom timeframe definition!

Thanks bk7, but in regards to MetaTrader 5 ?
I was asking this question about MetaTrader 5.

 
Pierre Rougier:

Thanks bk7, but in regards to MetaTrader 5 ?
I was asking this question about MetaTrader 5.

That’s way I said in mt4, in the mt5 world there is no possibility yet! They said they bring a feature that will allow it but by now it hasn’t arrived
 
bk7:
That’s way I said in mt4, in the mt5 world there is no possibility yet! They said they bring a feature that will allow it but by now it hasn’t arrived

OK

 
Pierre Rougier:

OK

Yes. Make it a tick chart. 

You can collect ticks during 1s and rebuild a candle each second, then restart. actually it's very easy. 

 
Icham Aidibe:

Yes. Make it a tick chart. 

You can collect ticks during 1s and rebuild a candle each second, then restart. actually it's very easy. 

Can you elaborate ?

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