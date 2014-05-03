ExpertRemove()

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hi !

ExpertRemove()  

But where are ExpertAdd(),ExpertChange() ?  ......

i wish stop my E.A.1 for holiday , attach E.A2. fot restart the E.A.1 after holiday

  

thanks  

 
zartan:

hi !

ExpertRemove()  

But where are ExpertAdd(),ExpertChange() ?  ......

i wish stop my E.A.1 for holiday , attach E.A2. fot restart the E.A.1 after holiday

  

thanks  

Doesn't exist. You have to find other way(s)
 

thank's 

[Deleted]  
zartan:

thank's 

What you could do:

set a date check on you ea and "tell him" to stop for you specific holiday date 

As you get the code of your EA 2 , just put the code in your EA 1 and switch from 1 to the other when the date is fitting . 

In fact, your EA1 contains 1 and 2  and you make an "internal code date switching... "

Dunno if I was very clear. 

 

Sorry i just see your ciomment  


good idea, thank you  

 
zartan:

Sorry i just see your ciomment  

good idea, thank you  

In other words, and regarding your ExpertRemove() idea, “never use a cannon to kill a fly” (an old Confucius quote).
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