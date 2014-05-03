ExpertRemove()
zartan:Doesn't exist. You have to find other way(s)
hi !
ExpertRemove()
But where are ExpertAdd(),ExpertChange() ? ......
i wish stop my E.A.1 for holiday , attach E.A2. fot restart the E.A.1 after holiday
thanks
thank's
zartan:
thank's
What you could do:
set a date check on you ea and "tell him" to stop for you specific holiday date
As you get the code of your EA 2 , just put the code in your EA 1 and switch from 1 to the other when the date is fitting .
In fact, your EA1 contains 1 and 2 and you make an "internal code date switching... "
Dunno if I was very clear.
Sorry i just see your ciomment
good idea, thank you
zartan:In other words, and regarding your ExpertRemove() idea, “never use a cannon to kill a fly” (an old Confucius quote).
Sorry i just see your ciomment
good idea, thank you
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hi !
ExpertRemove()
But where are ExpertAdd(),ExpertChange() ? ......
i wish stop my E.A.1 for holiday , attach E.A2. fot restart the E.A.1 after holiday
thanks