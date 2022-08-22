Strategy tester and account leverage
would also like to know
EdwinJ:
Using the strategy tester, and have a simple but maybe stupid question.
Is the strategy tester based on the leverage i use at that the broker?
Ed
No.
Dave Bieleveld #: would also like to know
No, it is based on the leverage you select in the settings ...
EDIT: By the way, there is usually no option for 1:30 used by EU accounts, so you will have to make do with 1:25 or 1:50 as the nearest options.
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Using the strategy tester, and have a simple but maybe stupid question.
Is the strategy tester based on the leverage i use at that the broker?
Ed