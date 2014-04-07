Finding it difficult to send orders. - page 4
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This line is without effect :
You have to affect the result to a variable, see documentation of NormalizeDouble.
Of course!
You are always there angevoyageur, thank you so much again :)
Of course!
You are always there angevoyageur, thank you so much again :)