Finding it difficult to send orders. - page 4

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angevoyageur:

This line is without effect :

You have to affect the result to a variable, see documentation of NormalizeDouble.

Of course!

You are always there angevoyageur, thank you so much again :)

 
Candles:

Of course!

You are always there angevoyageur, thank you so much again :)

Yes, still not dead
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