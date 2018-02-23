Remove Auto Show Trades and News Flags Arh !
Hi
Thanks
That seems to work for the Flags what about those annoying little arrows all over the Candles
Cheers
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Hi Traders
How to Disable the Auto - "Show Trades" and "News Flags" please
If I have my Charts Tiled, the Auto "Show Trades" covers up the Candles and the so do the "News Flags"
Any help appreciated : )
Cheers