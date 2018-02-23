Remove Auto Show Trades and News Flags Arh !

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Hi Traders


How to Disable the Auto - "Show Trades" and "News Flags" please


If I have my Charts Tiled, the Auto "Show Trades" covers up the Candles and the so do the "News Flags"


Any help appreciated :  )


Cheers

 

Show Trades - 

Right mouse click on the open trade in Terminal window - "Show on Charts" - ...

----------------

News Flags

Right mouse click on Calendar tab of Terminal window - Show on Charts - ...


 

Hi


Thanks


That seems to work for the Flags what about those annoying little arrows all over the Candles


Cheers

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