MACD crossover on Renkos issue

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I'd be very grateful for any help with this issue. The indi in question is the Macd Crossover Zero  created by ... ÁìÓòÍâ»ãÂÛÌ³...( apologies I do not know this language ). When used on standard candles / bars which are time based they work perfectly fine. However when applied to the Renkos after some price action there appears arrows that are not valid / duplicates...etc. The 2 charts provided demonstrate the problem. The one which is named "correct" is as the indicator is designed to work. The chart named "incorrect" displays arrows which are a combination of the correct arrows plus invalid ones. Some are duplicates...some are repositioned...etc. Could someone perhaps shed some light?  Thank you  correct arrowsarrows incorrect
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