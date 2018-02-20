Please help!!!
entrepreneurrrr:
Please members I'm in need of a bit of an assist. I use Colored Stoch to assist my trading on two computers (one i use to monitor trades at work) and just this morning it stopped working properly on one of the computers. I have attached screenshots alongside the indicator as downloaded. Please help
Try it out now
But better to use some of newer versions (that is a very, very old version - newer versions are much better)
Files:
Color_Stochastic.mq4 5 kb
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Please members I'm in need of a bit of an assist. I use Colored Stoch to assist my trading on two computers (one i use to monitor trades at work) and just this morning it stopped working properly on one of the computers. I have attached screenshots alongside the indicator as downloaded. Please help