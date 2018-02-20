Call a function every 6 minutes in a 1 Hour TimeFrame EA
How do i call a function in an EA that runs on H1 timeframe. Since the Start() or OnStart() runs once per H1 Bar but I want to call the below function every 6 minutes . Using OnTick() does not work for me , i don't want to call it on every tick. Just every 6 minutes . Any help will be welll appreciated .
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How do i call a function in an EA that runs on H1 timeframe. Since the Start() or OnStart() runs once per H1 Bar but I want to call the below function every 6 minutes . Using OnTick() does not work for me , i don't want to call it on every tick. Just every 6 minutes . Any help will be welll appreciated .
How do i call a function in an EA that runs on H1 timeframe. Since the Start() or OnStart() runs once per H1 Bar but I want to call the below function every 6 minutes . Using OnTick() does not work for me , i don't want to call it on every tick. Just every 6 minutes . Any help will be welll appreciated .
What about OnTimer() ?
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