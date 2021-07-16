MT5 - partial closing of a position"?
Sergey Golubev:thanks!!
Right mouse click on the position in Toolbox, select "Modify or Delete" - "Instant Execusion" - and close the order partially -
Thanks
thank you .very useful
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Hello,
How can I close a position partially in MT5? Cannot seem to "find" how to do this.....
Jeandre