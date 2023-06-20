how to add new broker to mt5 plattform

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Please can anyone explain to me how to add new broker in mt5 vps
 

Hi,

Open MT5 and  Right click on accounts--> open account --> add the name of the brocker server and scan.

 
Mounir Cheikh:

Hi,

Open MT5 and  Right click on accounts--> open account --> add the name of the brocker server and scan.

I did so but it is not loaded, it will be better if i can see sample to follow.

[Deleted]  
Amos Benjamin:

no, I want to add my broker Instaforex-Europe.com to the mt5 

 
Amos Benjamin:

no, I want to add my broker Instaforex-Europe.com to the mt5 

Just add ... for example - I added many brokers to MT5:



 
forextime8:

I have have add the broker and scan but when I login see below the result that came out from Journal

Network : no connection to InstaForex-Europe.com:443;


 
Amos Benjamin:

I have have add the broker and scan but when I login see below the result that came out from Journal

Network '5668201': no connection to InstaForex-Europe.com:443;


Try other servers of the same broker.

Have you already opened an account with them?

Which MT5 platform do you use?

Have you tried downloading it from the broker's website?

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Try other servers of the same broker.

Have you already opened an account with them?

Which MT5 platform do you use?

Have you tried downloading it from the broker's website?

No, it was downloaded on this website when sign up for VPS

 
Amos Benjamin:

No, it was downloaded on this website when sign up for VPS

What the VPS has to do with it?

If you have downloaded it from the broker's website, then click on the log in to trade account option (upper left corner) and put the login details your broker has provided (server and password).


 
pls FBS broker is not available on mt5 platform for pc...pls how can i get to add it...thank you very much 
 
wiseman02:
pls FBS broker is not available on mt5 platform for pc...pls how can i get to add it...thank you very much 

If you can't find the necessary server, download the custom terminal from your broker.

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