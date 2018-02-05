Get buffer of Custom indicator applied on another custom indicator

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HI guys

I am applying a custom indicator on top of another custom indicator so the second one plots its values based on the values of the first. Both run on the secondary window.

Is there a way to use the iCustom function to get the buffer values as the  calculation are based on an indicator values an not the main chart values.   

Something like iCustom(iCustom(.....)   ?

The way you see in the picture bellow the horizontal dotted lines are plotted based on the values of the arrows.

example

Thank you

 
Michalis Phylactou:

HI guys

I am applying a custom indicator on top of another custom indicator so the second one plots its values based on the values of the first. Both run on the secondary window.

Is there a way to use the iCustom function to get the buffer values as the  calculation are based on an indicator values an not the main chart values.   

Something like iCustom(iCustom(.....)   ?

The way you see in the picture bellow the horizontal dotted lines are plotted based on the values of the arrows.

Thank you

Per the documentation for iCustom:

"When you call a custom indicator from mql5-program, the Applied_Price parameter or a handle of another indicator should be passed last, after all input variables of the custom indicator."

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