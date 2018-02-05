Get buffer of Custom indicator applied on another custom indicator
HI guys
I am applying a custom indicator on top of another custom indicator so the second one plots its values based on the values of the first. Both run on the secondary window.
Is there a way to use the iCustom function to get the buffer values as the calculation are based on an indicator values an not the main chart values.
Something like iCustom(iCustom(.....) ?
The way you see in the picture bellow the horizontal dotted lines are plotted based on the values of the arrows.
Thank you
Per the documentation for iCustom:
"When you call a custom indicator from mql5-program, the Applied_Price parameter or a handle of another indicator should be passed last, after all input variables of the custom indicator."
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
HI guys
I am applying a custom indicator on top of another custom indicator so the second one plots its values based on the values of the first. Both run on the secondary window.
Is there a way to use the iCustom function to get the buffer values as the calculation are based on an indicator values an not the main chart values.
Something like iCustom(iCustom(.....) ?
The way you see in the picture bellow the horizontal dotted lines are plotted based on the values of the arrows.
Thank you