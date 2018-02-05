Total profit is less than what it supposed to be.
goodluckh4:
Hi there,
I registered a demo trading account with a broker called FinPro. I'm trading on their MT4 platform and find something quite frustrating.
Refer to the attached image, the total profit of my trades is supposed to be $8.86 (3.6+5.26). However, the software displays $5.99, which is $2.87 less than what it supposed to be. Is this caused by commision fees or a system glitch?
Regards.
Commissions. Use the desktop terminal instead in order to see commissions.
nicholishen:
Commissions. Use the desktop terminal instead in order to see commissions.
Ok. Thank you!
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Hi there,
I registered a demo trading account with a broker called FinPro. I'm trading on their MT4 platform and find something quite frustrating.
Refer to the attached image, the total profit of my trades is supposed to be $8.86 (3.6+5.26). However, the software displays $5.99, which is $2.87 less than what it supposed to be. Is this caused by commision fees or a system glitch?
Regards.