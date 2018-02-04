Can objects created by EA within strategy tester be shown on the chart from the "Report" tab in the main terminal?
Hello everyone!
In my EA i am plotting some objects on the chart to help me keep track of the decision making of the algorithm. In the strategy tester they show up just fine.
Unfortunately the strategy tester is a bit limited when it comes to the possibility to analyze the results chart. For example i can't superimpose another indicator on the result chart if i wanted, nor i can add other objects.
In the main terminal, inside the strategy tester panel, i can open the resulting chart from the Results tab -> right click -> open chart.
This will open the chart with all of the positions being opened or closed displaying via the arrows and the trendlines. Unfortunately none of the objects that my EA created in the strategy tester are carried over.
Do you know if it's possible to retain this information and move it over to the main terminal?
I believe that a hacky solution may be to have the EA to plot the objects data it creates into a file, and then make a script that reads that file and redraws the objects on the chart, but i would like to know if there is a simpler solution..
Thanks in advance!
Maybe I don't understand you well but:
- You can add another indicator and other objects to the test strategy chart
- If you want to move all object and indicators from the test strategy chart you can save it as a template and apply to another chart
Maybe I don't understand you well but:
- You can add another indicator and other objects to the test strategy chart (visual)
- If you want to move all object and indicators from the test strategy chart you can save it as a template and apply to another chart
Thank you for your input!
1. Can I? For me the indicator window in the menu is grayed out:
Could you please indicate where i can find more informations about where in the strategy tester window i should look for to add indicators/objects to the backtest chart?
2. You're right, i didn't realize this was possible. I've been thinking about the templates as visual configurations for the chart windows rather than them being able to carry along also the objects on the chart. Actually via this method i can also solve point 1.
Thank you!
Thank you for your input!
1. Can I? For me the indicator window in the menu is grayed out:
Could you please indicate where i can find more informations about where in the strategy tester window i should look for to add indicators/objects to the backtest chart?
2. You're right, i didn't realize this was possible. I've been thinking about the templates as visual configurations for the chart windows rather than them being able to carry along also the objects on the chart. Actually via this method i can also solve point 1.
Thank you!
Now I understand what you mean. In the Strategy Tester Visualization you can't add anything. But if you close the Strategy Tester Visualization the same chart is opened in your terminal and you can add into this chart what you want.
I've been doing this but my problem was that objects generated int he Strategy Tester Visualization wouldn't carry over to the terminal. But with your suggestion to save a template from the Strategy Tester Visualization and loading it into the terminal i am now able to overcome said problem.
Cheers!
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Hello everyone!
In my EA i am plotting some objects on the chart to help me keep track of the decision making of the algorithm. In the strategy tester they show up just fine.
Unfortunately the strategy tester is a bit limited when it comes to the possibility to analyze the results chart. For example i can't superimpose another indicator on the result chart if i wanted, nor i can add other objects.
In the main terminal, inside the strategy tester panel, i can open the resulting chart from the Results tab -> right click -> open chart.
This will open the chart with all of the positions being opened or closed displaying via the arrows and the trendlines. Unfortunately none of the objects that my EA created in the strategy tester are carried over.
Do you know if it's possible to retain this information and move it over to the main terminal?
I believe that a hacky solution may be to have the EA to plot the objects data it creates into a file, and then make a script that reads that file and redraws the objects on the chart, but i would like to know if there is a simpler solution..
Thanks in advance!