% Forex

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Hi, I'm not an expert on the subject, I would like to know, how do you calculate the percentage change on the forex?
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Same as any other price (Current - Previous)/Previous*100. 0.0076/(1.2262-0.0076)*100=0.062366
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signal.it: Hi, I'm not an expert on the subject, I would like to know, how do you calculate the percentage change on the forex?

[Change in Price] / [Open Price] = ( [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] ) / [Open Price]

Now using your image as example:


  • Open Price = 1.2186
  • Current Price = 1.2262

Therefore:

  • Change in Price = [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] = 0.0076
  • ( [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] ) / [Open Price] = 0.0076 / 1.2186 = 0.006236... = 0.6236%
EDIT: Oops! @whroeder1 posted the answer while I was still typing!
 
Fernando Carreiro:

[Change in Price] / [Open Price] = ( [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] ) / [Open Price]

Now using your image as example:


  • Open Price = 1.2186
  • Current Price = 1.2262

Therefore:

  • Change in Price = [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] = 0.0076
  • ( [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] ) / [Open Price] = 0.0076 / 1.2186 = 0.006236... = 0.6236%
EDIT: Oops! @whroeder1 posted the answer while I was still typing!

So he got faster than you because of 2018,think he made many alterations to meet and compete future requirements.

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mntiwana: So he got faster than you because of 2018,think he made many alterations to meet and compete future requirements.

Sorry, but I do not understand what you are trying to say. Something must be lost in translation!

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