% Forex
Hi, I'm not an expert on the subject, I would like to know, how do you calculate the percentage change on the forex?
Files:
8forex.PNG 3 kb
- How to calculate correct LOT size for NAS100
- Experts: Catcher Profit 1.0
- change expert mt4 to mt3
Same as any other price (Current - Previous)/Previous*100. 0.0076/(1.2262-0.0076)*100=0.062366
signal.it: Hi, I'm not an expert on the subject, I would like to know, how do you calculate the percentage change on the forex?
[Change in Price] / [Open Price] = ( [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] ) / [Open Price]
EDIT: Oops! @whroeder1 posted the answer while I was still typing!
Now using your image as example:
- Open Price = 1.2186
- Current Price = 1.2262
Therefore:
- Change in Price = [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] = 0.0076
- ( [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] ) / [Open Price] = 0.0076 / 1.2186 = 0.006236... = 0.6236%
Fernando Carreiro:
[Change in Price] / [Open Price] = ( [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] ) / [Open Price]
[Change in Price] / [Open Price] = ( [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] ) / [Open Price]
EDIT: Oops! @whroeder1 posted the answer while I was still typing!
Now using your image as example:
- Open Price = 1.2186
- Current Price = 1.2262
Therefore:
- Change in Price = [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] = 0.0076
- ( [Close/Current Price] - [Open Price] ) / [Open Price] = 0.0076 / 1.2186 = 0.006236... = 0.6236%
So he got faster than you because of 2018,think he made many alterations to meet and compete future requirements.
mntiwana: So he got faster than you because of 2018,think he made many alterations to meet and compete future requirements.
Sorry, but I do not understand what you are trying to say. Something must be lost in translation!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register