no trailing stop loss option on my metattrader 4 platform

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i have tried everything from resintalling the platform and asking my broker to fix the problem, but all in vain



can someone help me fix this, i cant even download the program i bought as there is no download option on the platform coming up

 

You can not download the Market product (Windows)? Or you can not download MT4?

I am moving your thread to MT4/MQL4 section of the forum.

 

i cannot access the trailing stop loss on the platform


and i also  purchased a market product but i cannot download it either as no option shows up atall 

 

It is what I am having:

You can open the trade - 


and right mouse click for trailing stop - 

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I am on the following build of MT4 - 


 
Ronald Sebanja:

i cannot access the trailing stop loss on the platform


and i also  purchased a market product but i cannot download it either as no option shows up atall 


If you bought something from the market and can not install anything (and if your OS is Windows - I think you are on Windows because you did not say anything about your OS) so you can write to the service desk.

If you are on MacOS or Linux so the Market does not work for MacOS and Linux.

If you are using MQL5 VPS so Metatrader's trailing stop feature does not work in there.

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So, too many options, and there is no any information from you.

Write to the service desk and they will help (they will ask all the information anyway).

 
Which MT4 build do you have?
I am on build 1090.
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