no trailing stop loss option on my metattrader 4 platform
Ronald Sebanja:
and i also purchased a market product but i cannot download it either as no option shows up atall
i cannot access the trailing stop loss on the platform
and i also purchased a market product but i cannot download it either as no option shows up atall
If you bought something from the market and can not install anything (and if your OS is Windows - I think you are on Windows because you did not say anything about your OS) so you can write to the service desk.
If you are on MacOS or Linux so the Market does not work for MacOS and Linux.
If you are using MQL5 VPS so Metatrader's trailing stop feature does not work in there.
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So, too many options, and there is no any information from you.
Write to the service desk and they will help (they will ask all the information anyway).
Which MT4 build do you have?
I am on build 1090.
I am on build 1090.
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i have tried everything from resintalling the platform and asking my broker to fix the problem, but all in vain
can someone help me fix this, i cant even download the program i bought as there is no download option on the platform coming up