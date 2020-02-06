Metaquotes ID
I am trying to get my Metaquotes ID in order to activate push notifications so to receive signals on my mobile. I can not get the "Options, Message" screen on my broker terminal. Is this that my broker does not allow this trading facilities? Or am I doing something wrong? Could any of you help me with this issue, please? Thanks in advance. Kind Regards,
Nacho.
You will get your Metaquote ID, from the Metaquote app you have downloaded on you phone or tablet, after that click on option within you MT4/MT5 platform then insert your Metaquote ID, then you can click on the button to test and it will send you notification
I am trying to get my Metaquotes ID in order to activate push notifications so to receive signals on my mobile. I can not get the "Options, Message" screen on my broker terminal. Is this that my broker does not allow this trading facilities? Or am I doing something wrong? Could any of you help me with this issue, please? Thanks in advance. Kind Regards,
Nacho.
You should insert your Metaquotes ID in Tools >> Options >> Notifications tab of your MT platform.
I also can't get the Metaquotes ID in MT4 mobile.
Sorry for double posting , but I didn't get response from Metaquotes ( I already complaint to Service Desk too, but no response )
- 2020.01.15
- www.mql5.com
I also can't get the Metaquotes ID in MT4 mobile.
Sorry for double posting , but I didn't get response from Metaquotes ( I already complaint to Service Desk too, but no response )
The only decision I know is the following (copy from the other thread) -
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Some people used Telegram installed on computer associated with the phone number, and it worked for them:
Telegram may work instead of sms but you should install telegram on desktop computer and associate it with phone number-
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to confirm the phone in the profile, if the SMS does not reach ???
Volha Loyeva , 2019.06.24 11:19The problem with the Telegram was solved by installing it on a PC. The code did not arrive on the mobile device with Telegram, but came to the PC with Telegram.
The only decision I know is the following (copy from the other thread) -
----------------
Some people used Telegram installed on computer associated with the phone number, and it worked for them:
Telegram may work instead of sms but you should install telegram on desktop computer and associate it with phone number-
Hi, Sergey,
Sorry for this late responce.
My question is about Metaquotes ID in MT4 mobile, not confirm the phone in the profile.
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I am trying to get my Metaquotes ID in order to activate push notifications so to receive signals on my mobile. I can not get the "Options, Message" screen on my broker terminal. Is this that my broker does not allow this trading facilities? Or am I doing something wrong? Could any of you help me with this issue, please? Thanks in advance. Kind Regards,
Nacho.