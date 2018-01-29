Liquidity problems?

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Has anyone of you noticed execution problems at f4u?

Have they got problems with their liquidity provider?

I get offquotes all the time.

This is unbelievable. Cannot get out of my positions, neither my EA, nor manually...

 

Try increase maximum deviation to 10 pips.

Go to Tools -> Options -> Trade -> See Deviation there. Select Default and 10 pips  and also make sure One-Click Trading is checked.
[Deleted]  
Anton Nel:

Try increase maximum deviation to 10 pips.

Go to Tools -> Options -> Trade -> See Deviation there. Select Default and 10 pips  and also make sure One-Click Trading is checked.

Goeie môre Anton,

And is it then: 

Go to Tools -> Options -> Trade ->Stop levels ->"In Prices"    instead of "In Points"?

 
PennySeven:

Goeie môre Anton,

And is it then: 

Go to Tools -> Options -> Trade ->Stop levels ->"In Prices"    instead of "In Points"?

Pips - see picture:


[Deleted]  
Anton Nel:

Pips - see picture:


I´ve got that, thanks.

I´m now talking about the next one: Stop levels.  In Prices or In Points?

 
PennySeven:

I´ve got that, thanks.

I´m now talking about the next one: Stop levels.  In Prices or In Points?

Ok. In Point.
[Deleted]  
Anton Nel:
Ok. In Point.

Thanks.

I assumed In Prices. 

What is the difference?

 
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сейчас видно. время какое? какой спред и брокер?
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
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is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 
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