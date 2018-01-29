Liquidity problems?
Anton Nel:
Try increase maximum deviation to 10 pips.Go to Tools -> Options -> Trade -> See Deviation there. Select Default and 10 pips and also make sure One-Click Trading is checked.
Goeie môre Anton,
And is it then:
Go to Tools -> Options -> Trade ->Stop levels ->"In Prices" instead of "In Points"?
PennySeven:
Goeie môre Anton,
And is it then:
Go to Tools -> Options -> Trade ->Stop levels ->"In Prices" instead of "In Points"?
Pips - see picture:
Anton Nel:
Pips - see picture:
I´ve got that, thanks.
I´m now talking about the next one: Stop levels. In Prices or In Points?
PennySeven:Ok. In Point.
I´ve got that, thanks.
I´m now talking about the next one: Stop levels. In Prices or In Points?
Anton Nel:
Ok. In Point.
Ok. In Point.
Thanks.
I assumed In Prices.
What is the difference?
сейчас видно. время какое? какой спред и брокер?
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
- www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
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Has anyone of you noticed execution problems at f4u?
Have they got problems with their liquidity provider?
I get offquotes all the time.
This is unbelievable. Cannot get out of my positions, neither my EA, nor manually...