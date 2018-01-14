any indicator on code base for average movement
There are many ways of calculating "average movement of a symbol"! To what exactly are you referring? Please explain your query in more detail!
Examples code be:
- Simple Moving Average
- Exponential Moving Average
- Adaptive Moving Average
- ... and many other possible scenarios ...
EDIT: If you are looking for the Average Daily Range or Average True Range (ATR), then that is also build-it!
There are many ways of calculating "average movement of a symbol"! To what exactly are you referring? Please explain your query in more detail!
Examples code be:
- Simple Moving Average
- Exponential Moving Average
- Adaptive Moving Average
- ... and many other possible scenarios ...
EDIT: If you are looking for the Average Daily Range or Average True Range (ATR), then that is also build-it!
yes,more exactly its average daily range,but in digits not to draw
If you want to know the ATR in value only, all you have to do is look at the Data Window and the exact value is displayed there.
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is there any indicator available for mt5, which can calculate average movement of pair.