What version of C++ does MQL5 look like? C++ 11?
11? Try something before 98.
/*+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Mql4 is like C++ except: no typedefs or namespaces, no pointers | //| to POD (so no iterators,) no operator(), operator*, or | //| operator-> (latter two are unnecessary as pointers are | //| automatically dereferenced when used.) No implicit conversions | //| (operator bool), no Koenig lookup, can't return references, no | //| exceptions, no class friends, no multiple inheritance. No stand | //| alone operatorXX() functions (yet build 950.) Can't use | //| template<class X...> must be template <typename x...>. Given a | //| f(const T&){} f(123) or f(f2()) doesn't compile (Build 950,) | //| must have a actual variable - this means templates can not | //| deduce their data types for temporary variables. Structures must | //| be passed by reference. | //| | //| No operator() so instead, I use UnaryPredicate: is_member(), | //| BinaryPredicate: is_before(), and is_same(), and various types | //| of operators: operate(). | //| Because array access in MT4 is 10x slower than variable access, | //| some additional temporaries have been used. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
whroeder1:
11? Try something before 98.
11? Try something before 98.
In conclusion mql5 is not like c++
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Hello,
What version of C++ does MQL5 look like?
C++ 11?
Regards,