Backtest and candles

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hi 

my EA in live and his associated backtest give not the same profit .

the origin of this problem is the archives with 1 minute candles .

in backtest what price (high, low, in, out) is associated with bid and ask? 

can i force this choice or should I  handle this by code?

 

thank's  

 
zartan:

hi 

my EA in live and his associated backtest give not the same profit .

the origin of this problem is the archives with 1 minute candles .

in backtest what price (high, low, in, out) is associated with bid and ask? 

can i force this choice or should I  handle this by code?

 

thank's  

Hello Zartan, this has been discussed sometimes on the forum.

Please take a look at this post.

Answering your question: in backtests the last price is associated with bid prices.

 
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