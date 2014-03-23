Backtest and candles
zartan:
hi
my EA in live and his associated backtest give not the same profit .
the origin of this problem is the archives with 1 minute candles .
in backtest what price (high, low, in, out) is associated with bid and ask?
can i force this choice or should I handle this by code?
thank's
Hello Zartan, this has been discussed sometimes on the forum.
Please take a look at this post.
Answering your question: in backtests the last price is associated with bid prices.
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hi
my EA in live and his associated backtest give not the same profit .
the origin of this problem is the archives with 1 minute candles .
in backtest what price (high, low, in, out) is associated with bid and ask?
can i force this choice or should I handle this by code?
thank's