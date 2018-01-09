How can I read this ?

New comment
 

I have an indicator that I guess the coder used his native language in writing the inputs so could not be recognized by Windows10. which fonts should I look for to install and where? Here is a what I see

Files:
Capture.JPG  17 kb
 
Mrmoore007:

I have an indicator that I guess the coder used his native language in writing the inputs so could not be recognized by Windows10. which fonts should I look for to install and where? Here is a what I see


Could you post the indicator's mq4/mq5 file, so we can help you

 
  1. Please don't post a link to or attach an image, just insert the image.
  2. Try Indicator -> right click -> properties -> save. Open data folder -> MQL4 -> Presets. Open the set file in notepad. Copy and paste into http://translate.google.com/.
 

OR

Try like this way - as explained in posted picture

the language shown in your posted picture will be translated (detected) in Russian first (as per my experience) then you can translate Russian into English by google translator 


 
Mrmoore007:

I have an indicator that I guess the coder used his native language in writing the inputs so could not be recognized by Windows10. which fonts should I look for to install and where? Here is a what I see


It is impossible to understand about the language ... seems - no language for now because some fonts are missing, or it is text-overcoding (KOI8; after that + ISO8859 and so on).

 
whroeder1:
  1. Please don't post a link to or attach an image, just insert the image.
  2. Try Indicator -> right click -> properties -> save. Open data folder -> MQL4 -> Presets. Open the set file in notepad. Copy and paste into http://translate.google.com/.

Whroeder1 , thanks for your help..but this not a regular language like Russian, or an Asian language...it is like these symbols that you get perhaps there are some fonts are missing and something about KO18..I am not really an expert but.. I am pretty sure someone Would understand What I mean.
 
Sergey Golubev:

It is impossible to understand about the language ... seems - no language for now because some fonts are missing, or it is text-overcoding (KOI8; after that + ISO8859 and so on).Ser


Sergey Golubev, it seems you got what I mean..ok can you explain it better...what should exactly do now?

 
mntiwana:

OR

Try like this way - as explained in posted picture

the language shown in your posted picture will be translated (detected) in Russian first (as per my experience) then you can translate Russian into English by google translator 



mntiwana, Thank you soooo much.it is very helpful it is ISO8859 then it will be translated to the Russian language that I can easily translate!

if I find this font online in which folder in MT4 should I place it, Please advise

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

Could you post the indicator's mq4/mq5 file, so we can help you


Thank you for you help. I think I got it
 
Mrmoore007:

Sergey Golubev, it seems you got what I mean..ok can you explain it better...what should exactly do now?


You can post this part of the code (with those text) here and the people will try to decode the text (there are many online text decoders in internet).

New comment