WTB MACD + Stochastic signal indicator
Is there anyone could code MACD and Stochastic indicator and provide a signal ? at certain point...let me know how much is it cost
- Trendline Alerter
- Stochastic
- how to code an ea to signal that the stochastic is crossing the macd lines, indicated
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