WTB MACD + Stochastic signal indicator

New comment
 
Is there anyone could code MACD and Stochastic indicator and provide a signal ? at certain point...let me know how much is it cost
 
investross:
Is there anyone could code MACD and Stochastic indicator and provide a signal ? at certain point...let me know how much is it cost

You gonna have to post your order on freelance in the menu tab above, and place your price range

Freelancer

New comment