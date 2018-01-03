Indicator on monthly charts
Dear all the attached wedge indicator from code base (it comes also with the second attached indicator) isn't working only on monthly charts.any help?
Files:
wedges.mq4 46 kb
atr_3lwma.mq4 8 kb
- Indicator and chart
- wizard module from code base works only on long positions
- EuroUsd
Reduce calculation period values and it will be work,for example 50 - it shrink when value increased,maximum working capacity at month chart 85 calculation period,so try playing with different values which best suits you
mntiwana:
Reduce calculation period values and it will be work,for example 50 - it shrink when value increased,maximum working capacity at month chart 85 calculation period,so try playing with different values which best suits you
Hi Mntiwana,
great. thanx for your help.
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