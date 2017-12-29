Change Code from Bar to Candlestick - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello again,
This is how it should look.
Appreciate you working with me on this @GrumpyDuckMan. So what I am trying to accomplish is to have this indicator paint as candlesticks instead of bars on the main chart. I attached two images as an example. When the candlestick option is chosen on MT4, it looks off.
Appreciate you working with me on this @GrumpyDuckMan. So what I am trying to accomplish is to have this indicator paint as candlesticks instead of bars on the main chart. I attached two images as an example. When the candlestick option is chosen on MT4, it looks off.
Read section SetIndexStyle in MQL4 reference manual. You can just go to properties and change the color of the candles. or you can do this;