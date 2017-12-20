Is it a range?

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I think - yes. It even has support and resistance levels.

This graph is from dataset of coin tosses provided by mrluck. Tried to post these pics in his topic, but anyway I find his question interesting - if we can predict the future data based on previous data of stochastic processes(which he calls "game").

We can't predict the future data, but there is a probability  this "range" tendency to continue. 

Is this knowledge enough to win?

Maybe. Especially if we combine some number of independent tendencies.

Should we apply indicators to such a chart? I think - no.

Some opinions?


 

Yes.

 

Range above and below support and resistance level can be used to absorb the randomness of the bounces of price in the chart.

 
46du114t1f:

Range above and below support and resistance level can be used to absorb the randomness of the bounces of price in the chart.


Maybe, but I meant something else.

We have used to look at the price movement in a graphic way, but every data set can be presented like that. Even like a bar chart.

So, we could find the technical analysis formations in many datasets except markets.

So, it is not about buyers/sellers thing...

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