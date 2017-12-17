Arrow Spacing
Try this :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ProjectName | //| Copyright 2012, CompanyName | //| http://www.companyname.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Green #property indicator_color2 Red extern double Range=25; extern int Arrow_Size=3; int Spacing = 50; double Up[],Dn[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { IndicatorShortName("Candle Range"); IndicatorDigits(Digits); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,0,Arrow_Size); SetIndexArrow(0,233); SetIndexBuffer(0,Up); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,0,Arrow_Size); SetIndexArrow(1,234); SetIndexBuffer(1,Dn); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { if(Bars<=3) return(0); int ExtCountedBars=IndicatorCounted(); if(ExtCountedBars<0) return(-1); int limit=Bars-2; if(ExtCountedBars>100) limit=Bars-ExtCountedBars-100; int pos; double Delta; pos=limit; while(pos>=0) { Delta=Range*(High[pos]-Low[pos])/100.; if(Close[pos]>High[pos]-Delta) { Up[pos]=Low[pos]-Spacing*Point; Dn[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE; } else { if(Close[pos]<Low[pos]+Delta) { Up[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE; Dn[pos]=High[pos]+Spacing*Point; } else { Up[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE; Dn[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE; } } pos--; } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Next time please use SRC button :
Thank you Biantoro!! That did the trick, much appreciated. :-)
Volcom:You're welcome
Thank you Biantoro!! That did the trick, much appreciated. :-)
Thank you Biantoro!! That did the trick, much appreciated. :-)
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Hi All,
Can anyone tell me how to space out arrows so they aren't directly on the top/bottom of a candle? Below is my source code along with a screenshot attached of how they currently look.
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 Green
#property indicator_color2 Red
extern double Range=25;
extern int Arrow_Size=3;
double Up[], Dn[];
int init()
{
IndicatorShortName("Candle Range");
IndicatorDigits(Digits);
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,0,Arrow_Size);
SetIndexArrow(0,233);
SetIndexBuffer(0,Up);
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,0,Arrow_Size);
SetIndexArrow(1,234);
SetIndexBuffer(1,Dn);
return(0);
}
int deinit()
{
return(0);
}
int start()
{
if(Bars<=3) return(0);
int ExtCountedBars=IndicatorCounted();
if (ExtCountedBars<0) return(-1);
int limit=Bars-2;
if(ExtCountedBars>100) limit=Bars-ExtCountedBars-100;
int pos;
double Delta;
pos=limit;
while(pos>=0)
{
Delta=Range*(High[pos]-Low[pos])/100.;
if (Close[pos]>High[pos]-Delta)
{
Up[pos]=Low[pos];
Dn[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE;
}
else
{
if (Close[pos]<Low[pos]+Delta)
{
Up[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE;
Dn[pos]=High[pos];
}
else
{
Up[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE;
Dn[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE;
}
}
pos--;
}
return(0);
}