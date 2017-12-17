Arrow Spacing

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Hi All,

Can anyone tell me how to space out arrows so they aren't directly on the top/bottom of a candle? Below is my source code along with a screenshot attached of how they currently look.


#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 Green
#property indicator_color2 Red

extern double Range=25;
extern int Arrow_Size=3;

double Up[], Dn[];

int init()
{
 IndicatorShortName("Candle Range");
 IndicatorDigits(Digits);
 SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,0,Arrow_Size);
 SetIndexArrow(0,233);
 SetIndexBuffer(0,Up);
 SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,0,Arrow_Size);
 SetIndexArrow(1,234);
 SetIndexBuffer(1,Dn);

 return(0);
}

int deinit()
{

 return(0);
}

int start()
{
 if(Bars<=3) return(0);
 int ExtCountedBars=IndicatorCounted();
 if (ExtCountedBars<0) return(-1);
 int limit=Bars-2;
 if(ExtCountedBars>100) limit=Bars-ExtCountedBars-100;
 int pos;
 double Delta;
 pos=limit;
 while(pos>=0)
 {
  Delta=Range*(High[pos]-Low[pos])/100.;
  if (Close[pos]>High[pos]-Delta)
  {
   Up[pos]=Low[pos];
   Dn[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE;
  }
  else
  {
   if (Close[pos]<Low[pos]+Delta)
   {
    Up[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE;
    Dn[pos]=High[pos];
   }
   else
   {
    Up[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE;
    Dn[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE;
   }
  }

  pos--;
 }
 return(0);
}

Files:
Capture.PNG  25 kb
 

Try this :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      ProjectName |
//|                                      Copyright 2012, CompanyName |
//|                                       http://www.companyname.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 Green
#property indicator_color2 Red

extern double Range=25;
extern int Arrow_Size=3;
int Spacing = 50;
double Up[],Dn[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
   IndicatorShortName("Candle Range");
   IndicatorDigits(Digits);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,0,Arrow_Size);
   SetIndexArrow(0,233);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Up);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,0,Arrow_Size);
   SetIndexArrow(1,234);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Dn);

   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {

   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   if(Bars<=3) return(0);
   int ExtCountedBars=IndicatorCounted();
   if(ExtCountedBars<0) return(-1);
   int limit=Bars-2;
   if(ExtCountedBars>100) limit=Bars-ExtCountedBars-100;
   int pos;
   double Delta;
   pos=limit;
   while(pos>=0)
     {
      Delta=Range*(High[pos]-Low[pos])/100.;
      if(Close[pos]>High[pos]-Delta)
        {
         Up[pos]=Low[pos]-Spacing*Point;
         Dn[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      else
        {
         if(Close[pos]<Low[pos]+Delta)
           {
            Up[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE;
            Dn[pos]=High[pos]+Spacing*Point;
           }
         else
           {
            Up[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE;
            Dn[pos]=EMPTY_VALUE;
           }
        }

      pos--;
     }
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Next time please use SRC button :


 
Thank you Biantoro!! That did the trick, much appreciated. :-)
 
Volcom:
Thank you Biantoro!! That did the trick, much appreciated. :-)
You're welcome 
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