Add diagram object with indicator
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Hi!
I hope somebody has an idea how to realize it. I haven't posted it in job section yet, cause i wanted to ask at first if it is possible easily.
If I have a symbol opened in H4 timeframe with two moving averages for example, I want to add a window like "Insert"-"Objects"-Diagram" with a higher timeframe and the same indicators.
In this case another windows with D1 timeframe and the two moving averages.
I only found this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/15878
But I do not really understand how to add the code in the mini chart. I'd like to add an indicator from the market.
This is the current chart, i can insert:
This is the chart, I'd like to insert (With an indicator):
Thanks in advance!