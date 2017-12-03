Can´t get active positions count on mql5
Add initialization before for loop:
TotalBuy=0; TotalSell=0;
Amir Yacoby:Already done... i don'd get why is conting by ticks and not by each position...
Add initialization before for loop:
Add initialization before for loop:
Amir Yacoby:
Add initialization before for loop:
Add initialization before for loop:
OK SOLVED. Thx there was another line in the middle thats why!!!! You helped me!!! THX
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I can´t get te number of active positions. It counts +1 for every tick while position is open. How can i do it?
Please. Thanks a lot.