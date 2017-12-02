New EA integrating i-regr indicator and cm_manual_grid EA

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It would be nice to have an EA that place a buy stop or buy limit grid when price touches the regression line or the -1SD -2SD regression line, with a Stop loss function let's say below the -3SD line and a TP feature to other SD lines. Is there anyone with a little experience on programming who can realize this? How much will it cost to build it?


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MarcoPoggioli: It would be nice to have an EA that place a buy stop or buy limit grid when price touches the regression line or the -1SD -2SD regression line, with a Stop loss function let's say below the -3SD line and a TP feature to other SD lines. Is there anyone with a little experience on programming who can realize this? How much will it cost to build it?

You should be placing your request in the Freelance section which is most suited for your needs in this case.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

You should be placing your request in the Freelance section which is most suited for your needs in this case.

Hi Fernando, well if someone wants to realize it for free and share it with other people I won't mind...if nobody shows up I'll write in the freelance section thanks for the advice.
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