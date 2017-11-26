Get a input to EA from custom Indicator

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I have a custom indicator which is providing only a arrow on the chart & pop-up alert . So I need to create a EA based on that indicator & tried with iCustom but didn't help.Is there any way to create a event

in EA based on the indicator alert or get the candle detail which is having the arrow created by the indicator.

I have attached a image of my charting.....Please Help.......


Reversal Indicator

 

ICustom should work.

Otherwise you would have to let the EA know what was the last arrow name for example arrow_123 then it can act when it detects arrow_124 and you only look at whether it is above or below ohlc to find it's direction.

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