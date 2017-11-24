Indicator (Trix) doesn't work with 99% modeling quality
I thought that there might be a problem in the code or there might be a problem with the application that I am using. I am new to all of this and have never written an indicator (so I apologize if this is a stupid question), so I was wondering if someone who understands this would be able to explain to me what is my problem with not getting any signals with 99% modeling quality. I am attaching the code for Trix and also 2 pictures of how different it is between 90% and 99% modeling quality.
If you look closely at the reports, the following would have given you a clue. For your test 90% test you have 2078 bars (306509 ticks), but for your 99% test you only have 1228 bars (293823 ticks).
I am assuming you are generating your FXT files with 3rd Party tools for the 99% quality, so you must generate more data prior to the starting date of the test in order for the Indicator and EA to have enough bars before the start date in order to calculate properly. That is why you get that "strange" ramp effect in the beginning of the 99% test. You must also set an explicit date for the test, taking the above into account, and not just test over the entire data set range.
If you look closely at the reports, the following would have given you a clue. For your test 90% test you have 2078 bars (306509 ticks), but for your 99% test you only have 1228 bars (293823 ticks).
I am assuming you are generating your FXT files with 3rd Party tools for the 99% quality, so you must generate more data prior to the starting date of the test in order for the Indicator and EA to have enough bars before the start date in order to calculate properly. That is why you get that "strange" ramp effect in the beginning of the 99% test. You must also set an explicit date for the test, taking the above into account, and not just test over the entire data set range.
I highly appreciate your help. I will look into this and will try to fix this. Thank you.
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Hi everyone. Recently I have been trying to use 99% modeling quality with my expert advisor using custom indicator called Trix. Before that I have been using 90% modeling quality.
I got a problem while using 99% modeling quality, where my indicator would not show any signals.
I thought that there might be a problem in the code or there might be a problem with the application that I am using. I am new to all of this and have never written an indicator (so I apologize if this is a stupid question), so I was wondering if someone who understands this would be able to explain to me what is my problem with not getting any signals with 99% modeling quality.
I am attaching the code for Trix and also 2 pictures of how different it is between 90% and 99% modeling quality.
Thank you.