Helo,Which MT5 version can now use Optimization mode?

Thank you!

 
wenjin:

Thank you!

 

It was not disabled in any previous version. Do you have a problem with using it?
 
alexey_petrov:
Thank you.

I can not use Optimization mode, see picture. Can you use it?

 

Place mouse over this bar and move it up




 
Rosh:

Thank you!

I can see them and use it. 

