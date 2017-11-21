Issues in making new order
I am newbie. I am trying to make a new order in my JPmarkets MT4 practice account, but everything in a pop up window seems to be inactive with a massage waiting for update. Please assist. I have attached a screenshot.
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fabby2611:
I am newbie. I am trying to make a new order in my JPmarkets MT4 practice account, but everything in a pop up window seems to be inactive with a massage waiting for update. Please assist. I have attached a screenshot.
I am newbie. I am trying to make a new order in my JPmarkets MT4 practice account, but everything in a pop up window seems to be inactive with a massage waiting for update. Please assist. I have attached a screenshot.
You should contact your broker, it seems that your demo account is not active or the symbol you want to trade is not active.
You may want to add some more symbols through your View >> Symbols option of your MT4 platform.
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