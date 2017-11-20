Trailing Buy/Sell Stop
- 'Close all'/'Open' tools
- Can i make a script out of an EA for simply opening a pending order with Magic Number?
- Trailing BUY/SELL
What Is a Trailing Stop and How to Set It
Stop Loss is used for minimizing losses if the security price moves the wrong direction. Once a position becomes profitable, its Stop Loss can be manually moved to a break-even level. Trailing Stop automates this process. This tool is especially useful during a strong unidirectional price movement or when it is impossible to monitor the market continuously for some reason.
Trailing Stop is always associated with an open position or apending order. It is executed in the trading platform rather than on the server like Stop Loss. To set a Trailing Stop, select "Trailing Stop" in the context menu of a position or an order in the "Trading" tab:
- www.metatrader5.com
thanks very much, i totally overlooked i could use it for pending orders too, probably i should have read the manual more deeply earlier but thank you
And look at CodeBase too (this link in search): Trailing Stop.
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