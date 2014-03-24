'}' - not all control paths return a value - MetaEditor 5.00 Build 883
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Hello,
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Subgenius:
What is the problem causing this error message?
MetaEditor 5.00 Build 883 / MetaTrader 4 Build 604
Problem is here :
string Per(int thisperiod) { if(thisperiod==1){return("M1");} if(thisperiod==5){return("M5");} if(thisperiod==15){return("M15");} if(thisperiod==30){return("M30");} if(thisperiod==60){return("H1");} if(thisperiod==240){return("H4");} if(thisperiod==1440){return("D1");} if(thisperiod==10080){return("W1");} if(thisperiod==43200){return("MN1");} returned value ? }
You declare a function which should return a string, but what if all "if" are false ?
angevoyageur:By the way, maybe Subgenius must literally switch to a switch case statement (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/operators/switch) and use default label.
You declare a function which should return a string, but what if all "if" are false ?
Problem is here :
You declare a function which should return a string, but what if all "if" are false ?
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Operators / Switch Operator
- www.mql5.com
Language Basics / Operators / Switch Operator - Documentation on MQL5
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What is the problem causing this error message?
MetaEditor 5.00 Build 883 / MetaTrader 4 Build 604