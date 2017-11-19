Does Horizontal Tab work? (\t)
Ramon Sobrevals Arce:
Does the horizontal Tab work? If yes, how?
I've tried \t but it does nothing anywhere.
I've been checking and I can't find a way to make a Horizontal Tab.
It doesnt work in Alerts, Print or Comment functions.
So, is there any way to make Horizontal Tab?
You can see it exists in the MQL4 Reference; I tried using the numeric value and it doesnt work anyway.
I dont know why they add such character constant if it doesn't work.
Does the horizontal Tab work? If yes, how?
I've tried \t but it does nothing anywhere.
I've been checking and I can't find a way to make a Horizontal Tab.
It doesnt work in Alerts, Print or Comment functions.
So, is there any way to make Horizontal Tab?
You can see it exists in the MQL4 Reference; I tried using the numeric value and it doesnt work anyway.
I dont know why they add such character constant if it doesn't work.
- It's an ASCII character like the letter A. How any character is interpreted depends on the program running (font/font size.) Originally it was enough (monospaced font) spaces to get to the next multiple of 8 characters. Most editors are adjustable. The Metaquote's MetaEditor uses 4 characters.
- Try writing a file and then opening it somewhere.
- You just said how you make one. '\t'
- Correct, it doesn't.
- № 3
- They didn't "add any such character constant" it's been part of ASCII since 1960
Ramon Sobrevals Arce:
It doesnt work in Alerts, Print or Comment functions.
So, is there any way to make Horizontal Tab?
It doesnt work in Alerts, Print or Comment functions.
So, is there any way to make Horizontal Tab?
You could fake it with spaces . . . .
string tabify(string strInput, int tabStop = 3, string fill = " ") { int length = StringLen(strInput); for(int i=0;i<tabStop-length % tabStop;i++) { strInput += fill; } return (strInput); }
Example call:
void OnStart() { string a = "ABC"; string b = "DEFGH"; string c = "I"; Print(tabify(a)+tabify(b)+tabify(c)); }
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I've tried \t but it does nothing anywhere.
I've been checking and I can't find a way to make a Horizontal Tab.
It doesnt work in Alerts, Print or Comment functions.
So, is there any way to make Horizontal Tab?
You can see it exists in the MQL4 Reference; I tried using the numeric value and it doesnt work anyway.
I dont know why they add such character constant if it doesn't work.
https://docs.mql4.com/basis/types/integer/symbolconstants