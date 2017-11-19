currency index
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Dear All guiders
Please advice, is there any broker offer currency index, like: USDX chart, Euro index , and other currencies charts that we can view its in MT4, or MT5 charts. but not indicator, I mean, the broker offer that USDX in their list. USDx indicator many error.
I have tried many web base USDX chart but seem not really good. If we can view in MT4 is the most better.
Many thank you for help
Lam