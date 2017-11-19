currency index

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Dear All guiders

Please advice, is there  any broker offer currency index, like: USDX chart, Euro index , and other currencies charts that we can view its in MT4, or MT5 charts. but not indicator, I mean, the broker offer that USDX in their list. USDx indicator many error.

I have tried many web base USDX chart but seem not really good. If we can view in MT4 is the most better. 

Many thank you for help

Lam

 

You may look at DXY - U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) as many brokers are offering it, for example - 



 
Sergey Golubev:

You may look at DXY - U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) as many brokers are offering it, for example - 




Thank you very much for your advice.

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