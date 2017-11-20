Hurst Cycle Indicator
- Top of every page is the link Freelance.
- Please use the link button See the difference? https://www.dropbox.com/s/6amwtc275767kp3/hurst.xlsx?dl=0
- No need for an external link, just attach the file
The article:
Sergey Golubev:
The article:
can i use this on mt4?
i have this:
https://image.prntscr.com/image/vAaSdn6wRfuUErE3hlxRWw.png
where is the indicator?
fede948:
can i use this on mt4?
i have this:
https://image.prntscr.com/image/vAaSdn6wRfuUErE3hlxRWw.png
where is the indicator?
And that is all it is supposed to do (as far as that script that you are testing is concerned). That script was made to work "only" that. There is no indicator for that
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Hello, i'm here looking for someone who can help me to build this indicator for mt4 based on Hurst Cycle:
Attach the excel file with the data to build this indicator.
excel file: https://www.dropbox.com/s/6amwtc275767kp3/hurst.xlsx?dl=0
Can someone help me ? thank you.