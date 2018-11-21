Signals - How is the reliability parameter calculated?

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How can signal providers get a good reliability value as shown in the overview (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals)?


Thanks.

Trading signals MetaTrader 5: MetaTrader 5
Trading signals MetaTrader 5: MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Choose a signal you are interested in and subscribe to it in a few clicks. Monitored accounts are provided with a detailed statistics and trading history. Watch a Tutorial Video on how to subscribe to a Signal. Sell the...
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217691

MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
  • 2017.10.17
  • www.mql5.com
A new version of the Signals service for the MetaTrader platforms has been launched on the MQL5.com website...
 
Enrique Dangeroux:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217691


Thanks, I missed that post, entirely.


Much appreciated!

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