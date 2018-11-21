Signals - How is the reliability parameter calculated?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217691
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
- 2017.10.17
- www.mql5.com
A new version of the Signals service for the MetaTrader platforms has been launched on the MQL5.com website...
Enrique Dangeroux:
Thanks, I missed that post, entirely.
Much appreciated!
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How can signal providers get a good reliability value as shown in the overview (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals)?
Thanks.