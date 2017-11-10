lost symbols

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Hi, I have lost the frame with the symbols/currencies on the left, just those, i still see the Indicators list, Advisors etc.,  I'm looking and looking but i cant find the way to make them reapper,


i dont need any script just basic interface instructions,


Thanks

 
florenceale: just basic interface instructions,
View -> Market Watch (Ctrl+M)
          User Interface - MetaTrader 4 Help
 

thanks a lot!

 
florenceale:

Hi, I have lost the frame with the symbols/currencies on the left, just those, i still see the Indicators list, Advisors etc.,  I'm looking and looking but i cant find the way to make them reapper,


i dont need any script just basic interface instructions,


Thanks


try this


try this

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