lost symbols
florenceale: just basic interface instructions,View -> Market Watch (Ctrl+M)
User Interface - MetaTrader 4 Help
thanks a lot!
florenceale:
Hi, I have lost the frame with the symbols/currencies on the left, just those, i still see the Indicators list, Advisors etc., I'm looking and looking but i cant find the way to make them reapper,
i dont need any script just basic interface instructions,
Thanks
try this
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Hi, I have lost the frame with the symbols/currencies on the left, just those, i still see the Indicators list, Advisors etc., I'm looking and looking but i cant find the way to make them reapper,
i dont need any script just basic interface instructions,
Thanks