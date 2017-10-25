loading RSI in OInit()
mohsen bahrami:Unless you have it in the indicators folder as a custom indicator, there is no "Relative Strength Index" indicator in the indicators folder. Use iRsi() instead or copy the "Relative Strength Index" that you had before in the indicators folder
hi. after i reinstalled metatrader , in Oninit(), RSI indicator cannot be loaded. While it worked well before i reinstall metatrader. Does anyone know the reason?
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hi. after i reinstalled metatrader , in Oninit(), RSI indicator cannot be loaded. While it worked well before i reinstall metatrader. Does anyone know the reason?