loading RSI in OInit()

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hi. after i reinstalled metatrader , in Oninit(), RSI indicator cannot be loaded. While it worked well before i reinstall metatrader. Does anyone know the reason?


 
mohsen bahrami:

hi. after i reinstalled metatrader , in Oninit(), RSI indicator cannot be loaded. While it worked well before i reinstall metatrader. Does anyone know the reason?


Unless you have it in the indicators folder as a custom indicator, there is no "Relative Strength Index" indicator in the indicators folder. Use iRsi() instead or copy the "Relative Strength Index" that you had before in the indicators folder
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