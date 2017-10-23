Strategy Tester NO LONGER WORKING
CamenM: I was doing great backtesting a strategy in MT4, OANDA demo account then then for an unknown reason, it just stopped taking trades during the backtesting. I didn't change my code, but I was Optimizing.
Anyone know what's happening here and how to get it to work properly again?
Your Test Data (FXT files) and History Data (HST Files) are corrupt. Delete all FXT files and HST files and rebuild them again. You may need to re-download historic data from the History Center.
Best way not to get unmatched data, is to only download M1 Data from the History Center and rebuild the other time-frames with the "PeriodConverter" Script so that all the data matches correctly.
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I was doing great backtesting a strategy in MT4, OANDA demo account then then for an unknown reason, it just stopped taking trades during the backtesting. I didn't change my code, but I was Optimizing.
Anyone know what's happening here and how to get it to work properly again?