A hedging solution for timed trades.
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dillfromskype:Thanku verry very much
So in the UK there is a broker called IG who offer timed trades.
For example OIL will be below xx by 19:30. You can buy the statement or sell it, if you're correct you get the amount you bet x the odds. Their odds are always worse on the losing side.
Here's an example
Here you will see you if I sell I am saying oil will not reach 53 by 19:30 and if I bet $1 per point I will receive $10.4 back, if it does go above 53 by 19:30 then I lose $80.60. More often than not I can successfully predict it and since the lower odds they offer the more likely it is to happen I can get some big winning streaks, however once I have 1 loss the loss it usually wipes out the 10 successful trades in a row I won.
I'm trying to a way to hedge so the loss is minimal if the price is looking like its going to go above x. I haven't found a solution yet. Could anyone share your ideas on how I could tackle this? Heck I'll even throw a bit of bitcoin or paypal to anyone who can think up a good solution.
Cheers.
So in the UK there is a broker called IG who offer timed trades.
For example OIL will be below xx by 19:30. You can buy the statement or sell it, if you're correct you get the amount you bet x the odds. Their odds are always worse on the losing side.
Here's an example
Here you will see you if I sell I am saying oil will not reach 53 by 19:30 and if I bet $1 per point I will receive $10.4 back, if it does go above 53 by 19:30 then I lose $80.60. More often than not I can successfully predict it and since the lower odds they offer the more likely it is to happen I can get some big winning streaks, however once I have 1 loss the loss it usually wipes out the 10 successful trades in a row I won.
I'm trying to a way to hedge so the loss is minimal if the price is looking like its going to go above x. I haven't found a solution yet. Could anyone share your ideas on how I could tackle this? Heck I'll even throw a bit of bitcoin or paypal to anyone who can think up a good solution.
Cheers.
Dillfrom
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For example OIL will be below xx by 19:30. You can buy the statement or sell it, if you're correct you get the amount you bet x the odds. Their odds are always worse on the losing side.
Here's an example
Here you will see you if I sell I am saying oil will not reach 53 by 19:30 and if I bet $1 per point I will receive $10.4 back, if it does go above 53 by 19:30 then I lose $80.60. More often than not I can successfully predict it and since the lower odds they offer the more likely it is to happen I can get some big winning streaks, however once I have 1 loss the loss it usually wipes out the 10 successful trades in a row I won.
I'm trying to a way to hedge so the loss is minimal if the price is looking like its going to go above x. I haven't found a solution yet. Could anyone share your ideas on how I could tackle this? Heck I'll even throw a bit of bitcoin or paypal to anyone who can think up a good solution.
Cheers.