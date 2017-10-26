A hedging solution for timed trades.

New comment
 
So in the UK there is a broker called IG who offer timed trades.
For example OIL will be below xx by 19:30. You can buy the statement or sell it, if you're correct you get the amount you bet x the odds. Their odds are always worse on the losing side. 
Here's an example


Here you will see you if I sell I am saying oil will not reach 53 by 19:30 and if I bet $1 per point I will receive $10.4 back, if it does go above 53 by 19:30 then I lose $80.60. More often than not I can successfully predict it and since the lower odds they offer the more likely it is to happen I can get some big winning streaks, however once I have 1 loss the loss it usually wipes out the 10 successful trades in a row I won. 

I'm trying to a way to hedge so the loss is minimal if the price is looking like its going to go above x. I haven't found a solution yet. Could anyone share your ideas on how I could tackle this? Heck I'll even throw a bit of bitcoin or paypal to anyone who can think up a good solution. 

Cheers.
 

We all are about Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 here.
For any other platform/solution - please go to the other forums.

 
dillfromskype:
So in the UK there is a broker called IG who offer timed trades.
For example OIL will be below xx by 19:30. You can buy the statement or sell it, if you're correct you get the amount you bet x the odds. Their odds are always worse on the losing side. 
Here's an example


Here you will see you if I sell I am saying oil will not reach 53 by 19:30 and if I bet $1 per point I will receive $10.4 back, if it does go above 53 by 19:30 then I lose $80.60. More often than not I can successfully predict it and since the lower odds they offer the more likely it is to happen I can get some big winning streaks, however once I have 1 loss the loss it usually wipes out the 10 successful trades in a row I won. 

I'm trying to a way to hedge so the loss is minimal if the price is looking like its going to go above x. I haven't found a solution yet. Could anyone share your ideas on how I could tackle this? Heck I'll even throw a bit of bitcoin or paypal to anyone who can think up a good solution. 

Cheers.
Thanku verry  very much 
Dillfrom 
New comment