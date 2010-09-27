How do I return MarketWatch back to the list view?
Just switch between the tabs in the lower part of Market Watch:
Also you can do it using the Tab or Space key
I somehow put it in one-click trading view and I want to get back.
Suggestion: Add to right click menu an option like "Switch to one-click trading" and "Switch to list view", to be easier.