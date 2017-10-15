want to customise MT5 MACD to 2MAs with signal line
If you are not glued only to your posted macd,here is Mladen's MACD,though not classical but interesting floating style and mtf too
Files:
color_MACD_2_xmtf4.mq5 26 kb
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Hi,
I'm new to forex trading and MT5. I noticed MT5 MACD is quite different from the MACD I learnt which has 2 MAs and a histogram. I would be very grateful if i can get help here in customising my MACD to 2 MAs. I don't have any programming skills too.
KInd regards,
Sika.