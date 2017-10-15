want to customise MT5 MACD to 2MAs with signal line

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Hi,

I'm new to forex trading and MT5. I noticed MT5 MACD is quite different from the MACD I learnt which has 2 MAs and a histogram. I would be very grateful if i can get help here in customising my MACD to 2 MAs. I don't have any programming skills too.

KInd regards,

Sika.

Files:
DEFAULT_MT5_MACD.JPG  36 kb
 

  1. First of all - look at CodeBase here with many free MACD indicator - use search function - this link.
  2. If you did not find (but I am sure - you will find free MACD indicator in Codebase) - you can order it in Freelance.

 

If you are not glued only to your posted macd,here is Mladen's MACD,though not classical but interesting floating style and mtf too


Files:
color_MACD_2_xmtf4.mq5  26 kb
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