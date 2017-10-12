how to get the value of TrendLine at each time point?

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how to get the value of a trendline that I created at each time point of a timeframe? like the pic I attached, the value of the trendline at the timepoint is 1.25116 but I havenot found any foo concerned this. could somebody help me out?


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8rts_20171012225747.png  26 kb
 

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vxgu86: but I havenot found any foo concerned this
Perhaps you should read the manual.
          Object Functions / ObjectGetTimeByValue - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          Object Functions / ObjectGetValueByTime - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Sergey Golubev:


thanks I got it.

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