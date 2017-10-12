how to get the value of TrendLine at each time point?
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Please edit your post to insert your image (don't attach an image, insert the image)
vxgu86: but I havenot found any foo concerned thisPerhaps you should read the manual.
Object Functions / ObjectGetTimeByValue - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Object Functions / ObjectGetValueByTime - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Sergey Golubev:
thanks I got it.
whroeder1:
Perhaps you should read the manual.
Object Functions / ObjectGetTimeByValue - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Object Functions / ObjectGetValueByTime - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Perhaps you should read the manual.
Object Functions / ObjectGetTimeByValue - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Object Functions / ObjectGetValueByTime - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
fantastic!
thanks,it works.
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how to get the value of a trendline that I created at each time point of a timeframe? like the pic I attached, the value of the trendline at the timepoint is 1.25116 but I havenot found any foo concerned this. could somebody help me out?